Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.86.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.79. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

