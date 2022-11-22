Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $442.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

