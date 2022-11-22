Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

IBKR stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.