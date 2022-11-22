Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.