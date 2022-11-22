Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,845,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

