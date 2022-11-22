Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 310.40 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,001.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.70. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

