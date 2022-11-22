Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

