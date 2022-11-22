Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $446.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.23. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

