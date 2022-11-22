Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,983 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 178.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

