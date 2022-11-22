Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in State Street were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

