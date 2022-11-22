Barclays Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

