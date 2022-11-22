Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.51) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.33 ($8.59).

Beazley Stock Performance

LON BEZ opened at GBX 652 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,612.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 549.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 669.50 ($7.92).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

