Berenberg Bank Boosts Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 295

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Essentra Price Performance

ESNT opened at GBX 242 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 366 ($4.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £730.10 million and a PE ratio of 8,066.67.

Get Essentra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essentra news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £73,743.75 ($87,198.47).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.