Better Therapeutics (BTTX) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 892.91%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 111.13%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.70 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.60

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

