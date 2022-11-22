Bitcoin SV Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.13 or 0.00235236 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $714.07 million and approximately $45.25 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,784.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00671698 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000697 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,231,520 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
