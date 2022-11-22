Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock valued at $207,282,832 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.