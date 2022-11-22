Block (NYSE:SQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $224.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,479,126. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $313,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 41.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

