Bokf Na Has $1.46 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:EPAM opened at $335.35 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.28 and a 200-day moving average of $352.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
