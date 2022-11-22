Bokf Na Invests $1.54 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

