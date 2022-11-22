Bokf Na Purchases 5,859 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Several analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

