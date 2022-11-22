Bokf Na Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $119,818,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708,225 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

