Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,441.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,441.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 64.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 32.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $1,919.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,813.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,918.78. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.