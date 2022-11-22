BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Raymond James

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

