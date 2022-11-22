BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Raymond James

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.42.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
