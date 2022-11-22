Brian Paul Sweeney Sells 3,923 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Brian Paul Sweeney sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.14, for a total transaction of C$153,564.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,202.22.

Open Text Stock Down 1.6 %

Open Text stock opened at C$38.18 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$66.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23.

Get Open Text alerts:

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.