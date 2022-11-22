Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 177,197 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.