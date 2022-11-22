Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

