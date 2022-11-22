Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 114,388 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess Dividend Announcement

Shares of HES opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock worth $14,755,556. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

