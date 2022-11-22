Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.28% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -117.41 and a beta of 1.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

