Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

