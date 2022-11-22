Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $122.27

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,282,805.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Trading Down 6.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.