Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$15.34

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.40. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

