Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $40.43

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.6 %

GIL stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

