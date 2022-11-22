Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $91.10

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,694,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.