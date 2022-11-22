Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

