Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
IAC Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. IAC has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
