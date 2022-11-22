Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $33.69

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.