Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $39.90

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $28.97 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

