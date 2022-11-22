Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Target Price at $66.50

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

