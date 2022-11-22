Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $11.09

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP
GAP Trading Up 4.2 %
GPS stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAP (GPS)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.