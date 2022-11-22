Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $11.09

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

GAP Trading Up 4.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

