Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $81.22

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

