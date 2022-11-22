Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $111.23

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.23.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 87,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $102.83 on Friday. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

