Brokers Offer Predictions for Datatec Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datatec in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Datatec Price Performance
Shares of DTTLY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
About Datatec
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
Featured Stories
