BTIG Research Lowers Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $3.50

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.