Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.70 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. Research analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 42.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Buckle by 23.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 29.1% during the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 142,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

