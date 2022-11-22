Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CL King dropped their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 70.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 33.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 441,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 213.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

