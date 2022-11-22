California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Head to Head Analysis

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aaron’s and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 2 0 2 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aaron’s presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s 0.80% 11.32% 4.85% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aaron’s and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aaron’s and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $1.85 billion 0.18 $109.93 million $0.50 22.08 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.25 $36.23 million N/A N/A

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Dividends

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Aaron’s pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aaron’s has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aaron’s beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

