Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $18.78 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

