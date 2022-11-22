Caribou Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $24,943,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,027,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

