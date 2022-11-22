CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $60.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.21 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $152.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CarMax by 46.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

