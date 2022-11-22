Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Price Target Cut to €13.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGUSY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

