Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CENTA. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

CENTA opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

