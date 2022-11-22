CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s previous close.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 127 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.38. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £366.60 million and a PE ratio of 6,350.00.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45), for a total value of £440,552.79 ($520,932.71). In other news, insider Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,066.00). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 358,173 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £440,552.79 ($520,932.71). Insiders bought a total of 75,617 shares of company stock worth $8,941,943 over the last three months.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

